Trevor Zegras

Trevor Zegras Injury: Won't play against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Zegras (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Minnesota, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Zegras sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, and he'll be unavailable for at least one matchup. His next chance to suit up will be Monday against Montreal, while Brock McGinn (lower body) is slated to return to the lineup Friday.

Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks

