Trevor Zegras News: Earns helper Thursday

Zegras recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

This was Zegras' second game back after recovering from surgery for a torn meniscus. He saw 17:29 of ice time Thursday, up from 15:48 in Tuesday's game against the Panthers. Zegras is up to 11 points, 52 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 26 appearances. He'll look to build some momentum on offense moving forward while filling a top-six role.