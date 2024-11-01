Trevor Zegras News: Ends drough with assist

Zegras notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Zegras had gone six games without a point before he set up an Alex Killorn tally in the first period. The slump has cost Zegras his top-six role -- he's been under 15 minutes of ice time in each of the last two games while playing alongside Killorn and Cutter Gauthier on the third line. Zegras is off to another slow start in 2024-25 with three points, 21 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 10 appearances. While he still has talent, he is in real danger of getting lapped by younger prospects in the Ducks' system, which does nothing to squash trade rumors that have circled him in recent months.