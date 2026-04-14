Trevor Zegras News: Getting night off Tuesday
Zegras won't play in Tuesday's game against the Canadiens due to rest purposes.
Zegras will have a chance to rest after appearing in each of Philadelphia's first 81 regular-season games. He recorded 26 goals, 41 assists, 62 PIM, 46 hits and 28 blocked shots while averaging 18:43 of ice time. He should return to the lineup for the start of the postseason.
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