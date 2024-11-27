Trevor Zegras News: Goal, assist in win

Zegras scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Zegras' point streak is up to four games (two goals, four assists). He and Alex Killorn helped out on each other's tallies in Wednesday's rematch win following a 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Monday. Zegras is up to four goals, 10 points, 43 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 21 appearances. Fantasy managers who were patient with him early in the campaign are reaping the rewards now, though in the Ducks' offense, his success could dry up at a moment's notice.