Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trevor Zegras headshot

Trevor Zegras News: Headed for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Zegras will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday.

Zegras will face a suspension for his hit on Detroit's Michael Rasmussen on Sunday. At a minimum, fantasy players should be expecting the 23-year-old Zegras to be out of action for Tuesday's tilt with Buffalo, though it could certainly be longer. Both Cutter Gauthier and Robby Fabbri could be candidates to move into a top-six role with Zegras unavailable.

Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now