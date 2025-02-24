Trevor Zegras News: Headed for suspension

Zegras will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday.

Zegras will face a suspension for his hit on Detroit's Michael Rasmussen on Sunday. At a minimum, fantasy players should be expecting the 23-year-old Zegras to be out of action for Tuesday's tilt with Buffalo, though it could certainly be longer. Both Cutter Gauthier and Robby Fabbri could be candidates to move into a top-six role with Zegras unavailable.