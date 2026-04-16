Trevor Zegras headshot

Trevor Zegras News: Headed to the playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Zegras (rest) will see his first playoff action in six NHL seasons this weekend, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Zegras sat out Tuesday's contest against Montreal. He spent the first five seasons of his NHL career with Anaheim, as the Ducks failed to make the playoffs during his tenure there. Zegras had 26 goals and a career high 67 points in 82 regular-season games this season.

Trevor Zegras
Philadelphia Flyers
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