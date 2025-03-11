Trevor Zegras News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Zegras recorded an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Zegras has a helper in each of his last two games and three assists over five contests since returning from a suspension. The 23-year-old forward set up a Drew Helleson tally in Tuesday's defeat. Zegras is up to 19 points, 74 shots on net, 35 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 39 appearances this season. Injuries have played a part in his struggles over the last two years, but it's also possible that he'll have a tough time rediscovering the 60-point pace he was able to maintain early in his career.