Trevor Zegras News: Nets game-winner Tuesday

Zegras scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Colin Blackwell tied the game at 1-1 early in the third period, but Zegras won it for the Ducks with a goal just a couple of minutes later. The 23-year-old forward continues to get comfortable in a top-six role since returning from a knee injury. Zegras has two goals and five points over his last seven outings, and he's at a total of six goals and 15 points through 31 appearances, exactly matching his production from last season. Zegras has added 61 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-8 rating in 2024-25, but he's also been able to cut down on penalties, adding just 12 PIM.