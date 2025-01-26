Trevor Zegras News: Pair of points in win

Zegras scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Zegras has three points over three games since he returned from a torn meniscus. The 23-year-old has added a bit of flair to the Ducks' lineup, which has scored 12 times over those three contests after getting shut out three times in the previous five games. Zegras is up to five goals, 13 points, 56 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-7 rating over 27 appearances in a top-six role.