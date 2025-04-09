Trevor Zegras News: Picks corner for goal

Zegras scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Zegras converted on a feed from Oliver Kylington at 11:49 of the third period, tying the game at 1-1. With five goals and nine assists over his last 16 outings, Zegras has been reliable on offense late in the season. The 24-year-old forward is up to 12 goals, 31 points, 94 shots on net, 43 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 53 contests for the season.