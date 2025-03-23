Trevor Zegras News: Pots goal in loss

Zegras scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Zegras has scored in back-to-back games for just the second time this season. He's had a strong March with two goals and six helpers over 11 appearances, playing mainly in a middle-six role with time on the first power-play unit. Zegras is up to nine goals, 24 points, 81 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-6 rating over 45 outings this season.