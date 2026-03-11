Trevor Zegras headshot

Trevor Zegras News: Pots goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Zegras scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Zegras has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight contests, earning a goal and two assists in that span. The 24-year-old's second-period tally Wednesday stood as the game-winner. He's up to 22 goals, 53 points, 136 shots on net, 31 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 64 appearances. Zegras remains on track to top the 60-point mark for the third time in his career, and his personal best of 65 points from 2022-23 with the Ducks is very much within range as well.

Trevor Zegras
Philadelphia Flyers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Zegras See More
