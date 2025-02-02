Trevor Zegras News: Provides helper Sunday

Zegras notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Zegras has four points over six outings since he returned from a knee injury. The 23-year-old received a top-line look with Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome due to the absence of Troy Terry (illness) in this contest. For the season, Zegras has 14 points, 60 shots on net, 24 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 30 appearances. It's a similar pace to what he had in his injury-riddled 2023-24 (15 points in 31 games), but Zegras looks to be trending in the right direction following his latest stint on the shelf.