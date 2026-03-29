Trevor Zegras News: Seals win in overtime
Zegras scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
Zegras extended his point streak to five games and snapped an eight-game goal drought with his marker at 3:27 of overtime. It was his fourth game-winner of the season, and he's matched his career high of 23 goals, which he achieved in both his second and third NHL campaigns. The 25-year-old forward is up to 59 points, 156 shots on net, 37 hits, 23 blocked shots, 52 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 73 outings this year.
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