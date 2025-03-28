Trevor Zegras News: Sends helper Friday

Zegras produced an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Zegras has earned two goals and seven assists over 13 appearances in March. While he's playing in a middle-six role, the Ducks have gotten more consistent offense lately, with three lines getting involved on a regular basis. Zegras is up to 25 points, 84 shots on net, 37 hits, 21 PIM, 24 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 47 appearances.