Trevor Zegras News: Spins assist in win

Zegras logged an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Zegras went into the spin cycle to set up Alex Killorn's third-period tally, which was the game-winner. This was Zegras' fourth game in a row with a helper, and it's showing in his confidence to make plays like he did Friday. For the season, the 23-year-old forward is at seven goals, 14 assists, 75 shots on net, 36 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 41 appearances in a top-six role.