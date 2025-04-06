Trevor Zegras News: Stays warm with goal

Zegras scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Zegras has four goals and four assists over his last eight contests. The 24-year-old is in one of his best stretches in the last two years, which has helped to salvage the second half of his 2024-25 campaign. He's at 11 goals, 29 points, 93 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-7 rating over 51 appearances. Zegras is playing on the third line, but his power-play role functionally boosts his production enough for fantasy managers to consider him a top-six forward.