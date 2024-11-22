Trevor Zegras News: Supplies assist Friday

Zegras registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Zegras set up a Drew Helleson tally in the first period. With a goal and three helpers over his last four contests, Zegras appears to be breaking out of the slump that has plagued him for much of the first quarter of the campaign. The 23-year-old forward has seven points, 36 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 hits and a minus-4 rating over 19 games this season.