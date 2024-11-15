Trevor Zegras News: Tallies on power play

Zegras scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Zegras snapped a five-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 23-year-old is off to an abysmal start this season with just four points through 16 contests despite routinely seeing top-six minutes. This was his first power-play point of the campaign, and he's added 29 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-6 rating. Not much has gone right for the Ducks on offense, but Zegras struggling out of the gate for the second year in a row is a significant concern.