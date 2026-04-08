Trevor Zegras News: Three points against Devils

Zegras scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

The 25-year-old center gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead before the four-minute mark of the first period before having a hand in Tyson Foerster's second tally in the second frame. It was Zegras' first multi--point performance since Jan. 21, but he's failed to get onto the scoresheet only once in the last 10 games as Philly pushes for a playoff spot. Through 78 games in his first season for the club, Zegras has produced a career-high 25 goals and tied his previous best with 65 points.