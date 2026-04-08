Trevor Zegras headshot

Trevor Zegras News: Three points against Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Zegras scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

The 25-year-old center gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead before the four-minute mark of the first period before having a hand in Tyson Foerster's second tally in the second frame. It was Zegras' first multi--point performance since Jan. 21, but he's failed to get onto the scoresheet only once in the last 10 games as Philly pushes for a playoff spot. Through 78 games in his first season for the club, Zegras has produced a career-high 25 goals and tied his previous best with 65 points.

Trevor Zegras
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Zegras See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Zegras See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
15 days ago