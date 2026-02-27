Trevor Zegras News: Ties game Thursday
Zegras scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
Zegras was limited to one goal and four assists over his previous 10 games. He tied this contest at 2-2 early in the third period, ultimately forcing overtime, where Matvei Michkov had the winning tally. Zegras has reached the 50-point mark for the first time in three years with 21 goals, 29 assists, 125 shots on net, 29 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 58 appearances in his first year with the Flyers.
