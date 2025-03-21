Trevor Zegras News: Two points in win
Zegras recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Zegras set up Troy Terry's goal in the second period at the 13:19 mark, a goal that gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead, and he bolstered the team's lead shortly after to score his eighth goal of the campaign. This was also Zegras' first multi-point effort since Jan. 25, which also came against Nashville, and now he has six points (one goal, five helpers) over his last seven contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now