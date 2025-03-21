Trevor Zegras News: Two points in win

Zegras recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Zegras set up Troy Terry's goal in the second period at the 13:19 mark, a goal that gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead, and he bolstered the team's lead shortly after to score his eighth goal of the campaign. This was also Zegras' first multi-point effort since Jan. 25, which also came against Nashville, and now he has six points (one goal, five helpers) over his last seven contests.