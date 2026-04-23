Trevor Zegras News: Two points in win over Pens

Zegras produced a goal and an assist Wednesday, both on the power play, during the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The 25-year-old center got Philly on the board early in the first period, wiring a one-timer from the faceoff dot past Stuart Skinner, before helping to set up Noah Cates for a third-period tally. Zegras has a goal and three points in three games to begin the playoffs, continuing a surge that saw him deliver four goals and 14 points over his last 14 regular-season contests.