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Trey Augustine News: Lands three-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Augustine agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Tuesday.

Augustine will join AHL Grand Rapids on an amateur tryout deal for the rest of this season before his contract kicks in starting with 2026-27. In his junior season with the Spartans, the 21-year-old backstop went 24-9-1 with a .929 save percentage and 2.11 GAA. Selected by the Wings with the 41st overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Augustine could find himself slowly working his way up the organizational depth chart.

Trey Augustine
Detroit Red Wings
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