Trey Augustine News: Top goalie in NCAA
Augustine was named the Mike Richter Award winner Friday as the top goaltender in the NCAA for the 2025-26 season, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Augustine went 24-9-1 with a 2.11 GAA and a .929 save percentage for Michigan State University in his junior year of college. The Spartans fell short of the Frozen Four, and Augustine has already signed his entry-level deal with the Red Wings, which begins in 2026-27. He is closing out this season in the AHL on a tryout deal.
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