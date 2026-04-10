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Trey Augustine News: Top goalie in NCAA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Augustine was named the Mike Richter Award winner Friday as the top goaltender in the NCAA for the 2025-26 season, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.

Augustine went 24-9-1 with a 2.11 GAA and a .929 save percentage for Michigan State University in his junior year of college. The Spartans fell short of the Frozen Four, and Augustine has already signed his entry-level deal with the Red Wings, which begins in 2026-27. He is closing out this season in the AHL on a tryout deal.

Trey Augustine
Detroit Red Wings
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