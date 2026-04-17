Trey Fix-Wolansky headshot

Trey Fix-Wolansky News: Five points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Fix-Wolansky scored three goals and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 7-5 win over Springfield on Friday.

Fix-Wolansky crossed the 30-goal mark for the first time in his AHL career with this effort. He's at 31 tallies, 53 points, 207 shots on net and 121 PIM over 71 outings this season. He is slated for unrestricted free agency this summer.

Trey Fix-Wolansky
New York Rangers
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