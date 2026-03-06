Trey Fix-Wolansky News: Two of each for Hartford

Fix-Wolansky logged two goals and two assists in AHL Hartford's 6-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday.

Fix-Wolansky is really rolling now with five goals and six assists during a five-game point streak. The Rangers didn't go full teardown at the trade deadline, so there may not be room for Fix-Wolansky to get an audition with the big club. The 26-year-old has earned 21 goals and 39 points over 54 appearances this season.