Tristan Broz News: Three helpers in win

Broz notched three assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-3 overtime win over Hershey in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Broz got on the scoresheet for the first time this postseason with this performance. The forward logged 39 points over 47 regular-season appearances in the AHL and also made his NHL debut back in November. Broz will likely be in contention for more NHL minutes in 2026-27, but he'll probably need more time with the farm team as well.