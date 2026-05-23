Tristan Broz News: Two of each in AHL win

Broz scored twice and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-1 win over Springfield in Game 5 on Saturday.

Broz picked a good time for his second multi-point effort of the postseason, sending WBS through to the Eastern Conference Finals with this win. He's earned three goals, six assists and a plus-4 rating over nine playoff contests. Broz should continue to offer scoring upside for the minor-league club heading into the next round.