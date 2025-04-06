Tristan Jarry News: Bags win in Dallas

Jarry made 21 saves in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

The netminder was able to stymie every Dallas skater except Evgenii Dadonov, who recorded a hat trick with a goal in each period. Jarry got more than enough support from Sidney Crosby and company to get into the win column, though. After getting the hook in back-to-back starts in late March, Jarry seems to have righted the ship somewhat, going 2-0-1 over his last three outings with a 2.64 GAA and .892 save percentage.