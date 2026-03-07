Tristan Jarry News: Beaten five times Friday
Jarry stopped 26 of 31 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Jarry made his first start since Feb. 4, when he conceded four goals and made 21 saves in a loss to the Flames. This was his fourth straight outing without a win while protecting the Oilers' crease, going 0-3-0 with a 5.71 GAA and .812 save percentage over that stretch and allowing at least four goals each time. Jarry will remain as the Oilers' No. 1 option between the pipes, but it wouldn't be surprising if Connor Ingram starts to play a bit more regularly in the near future, given Jarry's recent struggles.
