Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Beaten five times Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 8:53am

Jarry stopped 26 of 31 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Jarry made his first start since Feb. 4, when he conceded four goals and made 21 saves in a loss to the Flames. This was his fourth straight outing without a win while protecting the Oilers' crease, going 0-3-0 with a 5.71 GAA and .812 save percentage over that stretch and allowing at least four goals each time. Jarry will remain as the Oilers' No. 1 option between the pipes, but it wouldn't be surprising if Connor Ingram starts to play a bit more regularly in the near future, given Jarry's recent struggles.

Tristan Jarry
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Jarry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Jarry See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago