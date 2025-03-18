Tristan Jarry News: Betrayed by team in third period

Jarry made 34 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

He had his team up 2-0 with some strong saves through two frames. But the Pens wobbled in the third, and Jarry couldn't stop the dam from breaking. He allowed three goals on the night. Jarry had won four straight in March since his call up, and he's been strong in all five starts. The Pens actually need to fall in the standings to get a great draft pick, and Jarry seems set on foiling those plans. He's been that strong.