Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Between pipes Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Jarry will defend the home crease versus Winnipeg on Friday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry will make his second straight start and third in the last four games as Alex Nedeljkovic will once again watch from the bench. It has not been a good season at the NHL level for Jarry as he is 1-2-1 with a 4.72 GAA and an .863 save percentage in five appearances. It won't get any easier Friday as Jarry will face the Jets, who are the best team in the NHL with a 16-3-0 record.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
