Tristan Jarry News: Between pipes Saturday

Jarry will patrol the blue paint in Ottawa on Saturday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry will make his fourth straight start. He is 6-4-1 with a 3.65 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 12 appearances in 2024-25. Jarry has allowed nine goals on 76 shots since taking over the starting gig with the Penguins three games ago. He will face a tired Senators team who defeated Carolina 3-0 on Friday.