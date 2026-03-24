Tristan Jarry News: Between pipes Tuesday

Jarry will defend the road net against Utah on Tuesday.

Jarry allowed seven goals on 27 shots in a 7-2 loss to Dallas on March 12 in his last outing. He has struggled mightily since the Olympic break, surrendering 18 goals on 95 shots en route to a 1-2-0 record in four appearances. Utah is tied for 14th in the league this season with 3.14 goals per game.