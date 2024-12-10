Tristan Jarry News: Buried by Avalanche

Jarry made 21 saves Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to Colorado.

Jarry and the Pens were picked apart by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, who each had five points on the way to the win. He was too deep in his net most of the night. The Avs exploited him, and the boos rained down. The loss snapped his four-game win-streak. Overall, Jarry is 5-4-1 with an unimpressive 3.81 GAA and .881 save percentage. He's a tough activation right now.