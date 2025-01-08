Tristan Jarry News: Can't hang onto lead Tuesday

Jarry turned aside 26 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Rickard Rakell struck twice in the third period to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead, but Jarry couldn't make it stick before Pittsburgh's skaters came up empty in the shootout. Jarry has just one win in his last five starts, going 1-2-2 with a 2.95 GAA and .899 save percentage, and he seems to be slipping back into a timeshare with Alex Nedeljkovic as the Pens try to find some consistency between the pipes.