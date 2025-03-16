Tristan Jarry News: Carries to win by offense

Jarry made 24 saves in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

After the Penguins took a 4-1 lead early in the third period, Jarry gave up two power-play goals a minute apart to put the outcome in some jeopardy, but Pittsburgh's offense didn't let up and pulled away again. The 29-year-old netminder has injected some life into the Pens since rejoining the roster, winning four straight starts while posting a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage. Pittsburgh is still six points out of a wild-card spot with five other teams to leapfrog, but if a miracle finish to the season is in the cards, it'll likely need to be fueled by Jarry rediscovering his All-Star form.