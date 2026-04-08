Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Clean performance in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Jarry stopped all four shots he faced in relief of Connor Ingram (undisclosed) in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Jarry played the third period after Ingram left the game. The severity of Ingram's injury isn't known, but the Oilers' win Wednesday buys them a little bit of cushion despite not yet having their playoff spot clinched. The Oilers' road trip ends Saturday versus the Kings, and Jarry would get the nod if Ingram isn't ready for that game. Jarry remains at 18-9-3 on the season with a 3.32 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 33 appearances.

Tristan Jarry
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Jarry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Jarry See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
7 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
20 days ago