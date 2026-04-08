Tristan Jarry News: Clean performance in relief

Jarry stopped all four shots he faced in relief of Connor Ingram (undisclosed) in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Jarry played the third period after Ingram left the game. The severity of Ingram's injury isn't known, but the Oilers' win Wednesday buys them a little bit of cushion despite not yet having their playoff spot clinched. The Oilers' road trip ends Saturday versus the Kings, and Jarry would get the nod if Ingram isn't ready for that game. Jarry remains at 18-9-3 on the season with a 3.32 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 33 appearances.