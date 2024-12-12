Tristan Jarry News: Coasts to win
Jarry stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 9-2 win over Montreal.
Jarry allowed a goal on the first shot he saw but recovered and eventually coasted to a fifth win in his last six starts. The Penguins have averaged 4.7 goals in those starts, which has helped the goalie overcome a slow start to the season. Jarry lowered his goals-against average to 3.65 and improved his save percentage to .884 with the effort. The Penguins next play Saturday in Ottawa.
