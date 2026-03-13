Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Concedes seven goals Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Jarry stopped 20 of 27 shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Thursday's game was not Jarry's day, as he allowed three goals in the first period before surrendering a pair of goals in each of the final two stanzas. With the loss, he now has a 16-9-2 record, a 3.40 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 29 outings this season. Since the Olympic break, Jarry has struggled with a 1-2-0 record, a 5.81 GAA and an .811 save percentage across four games. Even though he plays behind one of the league's best offenses, Jarry is hard to trust in fantasy for the time being and should only be rostered as an upside play in deep leagues. Connor Ingram will likely start the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back in Friday's clash before Jarry will have a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Predators.

Tristan Jarry
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Jarry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Jarry See More
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago