Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Defending crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Jarry will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road matchup against Utah, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Jarry has stopped 33 of 36 shots en route to winning his last two outings. He has posted a record of 18-9-2 with two shutouts, a 3.26 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 31 games this season between Edmonton and Pittsburgh. Utah ranks 12th in the league with 3.26 goals per game this campaign.

Tristan Jarry
Edmonton Oilers
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