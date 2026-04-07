Tristan Jarry News: Defending crease Tuesday

Jarry will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road matchup against Utah, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Jarry has stopped 33 of 36 shots en route to winning his last two outings. He has posted a record of 18-9-2 with two shutouts, a 3.26 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 31 games this season between Edmonton and Pittsburgh. Utah ranks 12th in the league with 3.26 goals per game this campaign.