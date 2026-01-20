Jarry posted his second shutout of the season and first in an Oilers jersey in Vancouver on Saturday, making 31 saves in a 6-0 win. The British Columbia native owns a 13-3-2 record, 2.64 GAA and .909 save percentage over 19 appearances between Edmonton and Pittsburgh in 2025-26. Jarry has an enticing matchup against a New Jersey club that has generated 2.57 goals per game this season, which ranks 28th in the NHL. Furthermore, the Devils are on the second half of a back-to-back after defeating the Flames 2-1 in overtime Monday, while the Oilers have been off since Sunday.