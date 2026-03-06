Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Drawing start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Jarry will start Friday's home game against the Hurricanes, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Jarry has sat out the last three games after a cold spell in which he's gone 2-3-0 with a 5.47 GAA and .826 save percentage over his last six appearances. He'll have a difficult matchup in his return to the crease Friday, as the Hurricanes rank fifth in the NHL with 3.44 goals per game this year.

Tristan Jarry
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
