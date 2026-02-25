Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Drawing start in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Jarry will defend the road crease against Anaheim on Wednesday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Jarry wasn't particularly effective leading up to the Olympic break, as he went 2-3-0 with a 5.28 GAA and .831 save percentage across his last five outings. However, he'll draw the start in the Oilers' first game following the layoff against the Ducks, who are scoring 3.20 goals per game this year, which ranks 16th in the league.

Tristan Jarry
Edmonton Oilers
