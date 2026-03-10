Tristan Jarry News: Earns win in relief

Jarry allowed one goal on 12 shots in relief of Connor Ingram (upper body) in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Jarry came into the game late in the second period after Ingram was knocked from the game due to a collision. Jarry allowed a tip-in goal by Valeri Nichushkin but was otherwise strong to pick up his first win since Jan. 26 versus the Ducks. The 30-year-old Jarry is up to 16-8-2 with a 3.25 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 28 appearances this season. If Ingram misses time, Jarry is poised to operate as the clear No. 1 netminder for the Oilers. Next up is a back-to-back with games in Dallas on Thursday and in St. Louis on Friday.