Tristan Jarry News: Earns win in relief
Jarry allowed one goal on 12 shots in relief of Connor Ingram (upper body) in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Jarry came into the game late in the second period after Ingram was knocked from the game due to a collision. Jarry allowed a tip-in goal by Valeri Nichushkin but was otherwise strong to pick up his first win since Jan. 26 versus the Ducks. The 30-year-old Jarry is up to 16-8-2 with a 3.25 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 28 appearances this season. If Ingram misses time, Jarry is poised to operate as the clear No. 1 netminder for the Oilers. Next up is a back-to-back with games in Dallas on Thursday and in St. Louis on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Jarry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Jarry See More