Tristan Jarry News: Expected starter Tuesday

Jarry is slated to start Tuesday's home game versus the Golden Knights, per Wes Crosby of NHL.com.

Jarry picked up his first win since Dec. 23 on Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Wild, turning aside 29 of 30 shots on goal. Vegas has generated 3.37 goals per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NHL. Over six career outings against the Golden Knights, Jarry owns a 4-2-0 record, .921 save percentage and 2.52 GAA. Vegas had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 6-5 loss to the Kings on Sunday.