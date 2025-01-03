Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Expected to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 9:32am

Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, and is slated to defend the visiting crease in Florida on Friday.

Jarry sat out the last two games after starting in eight of the previous nine contests. The 29-year-old is 8-6-2 with a 3.58 GAA and a .883 save percentage across 17 appearances this season. The Panthers are averaging 3.33 goals in 2024-25.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now