Jarry is set to guard the home goal against Toronto on Saturday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry has a 4-3-1 record, 3.88 GAA and .884 save percentage in nine outings this season. He's won his past three starts while stopping 92 of 101 shots (.911 save percentage). The Maple Leafs are tied for 16th in terms of goals per game with 3.00.